MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cinco de Mayo is here, and WREG has you covered on where to find some of the best celebrations in the city.

Overton Square

This is a party you don’t want to miss! There will be music, food and cultural appreciation. Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group will be there from 7-9 p.m. for an educational experience explaining the real meaning of Cinco de Mayo.

Location: 2101 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104

Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Memphis Redbirds

Today, the minor-league team has a home game with special deals for you! $5 margaritas, 2 for $5 tacos, $5 field box tickets and the first 1,500 people get a Redbirds Sugar Skull t-shirt.

Location: Autozone Park, 200 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Time: Gates open at 6 p.m.

High Cotton Brewery

It’s time for a Cinco de Mayo “Power Hour.” At 2 p.m., $2 beer. At 3 p.m., $3 beer. At 4 p.m., $4 beer. From 5-7 p.m., get $1 off pints of beer.

Location: 598 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Time: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Carolina Watershed

Head to Memphis’s “premier destination location” for a fiesta. Drink specials will go on all night, including green tea shots and margaritas. General admission is $20.

Location: 141 E Carolina Ave, Memphis, TN 38126

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Coyote Ugly

Pubcrawls.com will host one of the most exclusive bar crawls in the city. They’re set to offer amazing drink specials, prizes, and contests. According to the site, there will also be a special guest and a hit DJ. Tickets start t $10.99.

Location: 326 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103

Time: Event starts at 4 p.m.

No Place Like Home Furniture Store

The furniture store in Hickory Hill will have celebrations and sales. With pop-up shops, food trucks and a live DJ, this an event you don’t want to miss.

Location: 6393 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fat Tuesday

Known for their tasty daiquiris and fun vibes, Fat Tuesday will have a fiesta all day and DJs all night. The event is 21 and over and is set to last all day– your drink purchase is your admission.

Location: 8 S Main St APT 101, Memphis, TN 38103

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.