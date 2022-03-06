Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 192

– Migration from Dayton to Memphis: 0

– Net migration: 192 to Dayton

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 192

– Migration from Detroit to Memphis: 113 (#111 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 79 to Detroit

#48. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 197

– Migration from Iowa City to Memphis: 108 (#25 most common destination from Iowa City)

– Net migration: 89 to Iowa City

#47. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 200

– Migration from El Paso to Memphis: 20 (#147 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 180 to El Paso

#46. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 208

– Migration from New Orleans to Memphis: 457 (#20 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 249 to Memphis

#45. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 218

– Migration from San Diego to Memphis: 443 (#65 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 225 to Memphis

#44. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 219

– Migration from Hot Springs to Memphis: 193 (#5 most common destination from Hot Springs)

– Net migration: 26 to Hot Springs

#43. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 221

– Migration from Crestview to Memphis: 98 (#51 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 123 to Crestview

#42. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 224

– Migration from Augusta to Memphis: 66 (#78 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 158 to Augusta

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 224

– Migration from Philadelphia to Memphis: 295 (#100 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 71 to Memphis

#40. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 227

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Memphis: 86 (#20 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Net migration: 141 to Tuscaloosa

#39. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 234

– Migration from Tampa to Memphis: 196 (#96 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 38 to Tampa

#38. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 242

– Migration from Birmingham to Memphis: 217 (#29 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 25 to Birmingham

#37. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 244

– Migration from Lexington to Memphis: 84 (#47 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 160 to Lexington

#36. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 248

– Migration from San Antonio to Memphis: 235 (#71 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 13 to San Antonio

#35. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 262

– Migration from Orlando to Memphis: 77 (#130 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 185 to Orlando

#34. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 263

– Migration from Fayetteville to Memphis: 190 (#23 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 73 to Fayetteville

#33. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 268

– Migration from Austin to Memphis: 235 (#62 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 33 to Austin

#32. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 269

– Migration from Providence to Memphis: 52 (#99 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 217 to Providence

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 270

– Migration from Minneapolis to Memphis: 270 (#57 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 0 to Memphis

#30. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 278

– Migration from Winston to Memphis: 0

– Net migration: 278 to Winston

#29. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 284

– Migration from Fort Smith to Memphis: 182 (#6 most common destination from Fort Smith)

– Net migration: 102 to Fort Smith

#28. Morristown, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 297

– Migration from Morristown to Memphis: 61 (#15 most common destination from Morristown)

– Net migration: 236 to Morristown

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 298

– Migration from Miami to Memphis: 587 (#53 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 289 to Memphis

#26. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 326

– Migration from Johnson City to Memphis: 158 (#7 most common destination from Johnson City)

– Net migration: 168 to Johnson City

#25. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 339

– Migration from Clarksville to Memphis: 225 (#25 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 114 to Clarksville

#24. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 349

– Migration from Cincinnati to Memphis: 160 (#73 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 189 to Cincinnati

#23. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 354

– Migration from New York to Memphis: 515 (#118 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 161 to Memphis

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 368

– Migration from Denver to Memphis: 58 (#189 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 310 to Denver

#21. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 409

– Migration from Hattiesburg to Memphis: 33 (#37 most common destination from Hattiesburg)

– Net migration: 376 to Hattiesburg

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 418

– Migration from Phoenix to Memphis: 310 (#75 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 108 to Phoenix

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 429

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Memphis: 483 (#41 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 54 to Memphis

#18. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 431

– Migration from Kansas City to Memphis: 203 (#68 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 228 to Kansas City

#17. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 462

– Migration from Jacksonville to Memphis: 169 (#67 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 293 to Jacksonville

#16. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Jonesboro in 2015-2019: 492

– Migration from Jonesboro to Memphis: 699 (#2 most common destination from Jonesboro)

– Net migration: 207 to Memphis

#15. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 498

– Migration from Chattanooga to Memphis: 795 (#5 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 297 to Memphis

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 498

– Migration from Los Angeles to Memphis: 456 (#90 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 42 to Los Angeles

#13. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 514

– Migration from Gulfport to Memphis: 147 (#28 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 367 to Gulfport

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 520

– Migration from Washington to Memphis: 381 (#118 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 139 to Washington

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 556

– Migration from Seattle to Memphis: 184 (#107 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 372 to Seattle

#10. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 579

– Migration from Jackson to Memphis: 1,135 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 556 to Memphis

#9. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 661

– Migration from Little Rock to Memphis: 853 (#7 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 192 to Memphis

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 695

– Migration from Chicago to Memphis: 931 (#63 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 236 to Memphis

#7. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 955

– Migration from Knoxville to Memphis: 525 (#6 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 430 to Knoxville

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 971

– Migration from Houston to Memphis: 329 (#82 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 642 to Houston

#5. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 1,061

– Migration from St. Louis to Memphis: 799 (#17 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 262 to St. Louis

#4. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 1,170

– Migration from Jackson to Memphis: 781 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 389 to Jackson

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,422

– Migration from Atlanta to Memphis: 683 (#62 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 739 to Atlanta

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,485

– Migration from Dallas to Memphis: 724 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 761 to Dallas

#1. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 3,735

– Migration from Nashville to Memphis: 3,583 (#2 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 152 to Nashville