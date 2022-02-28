MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South are closed after hundred of dead rodents were removed from a West Memphis Distribution Center.

WREG visited eight Family Dollar stores in South Memphis, North Memphis, Whitehaven and Hickory Hill on Monday. All of them were closed except one store on Crump Boulevard.

When we went inside briefly, the shelves looked pretty bare. We were told the store has had a deep clean and they’re waiting to get their products from a new distribution facility.

Most of the stores were locked and still had temporarily closed signs up. A few seemed to have some people coming and going, but were still locked when we tried to talk to someone.

We reached out to Family Dollar for some clarity about re-opening and we’re waiting to hear back. We are working to find out when the stores will re-open.

Videos of rats fighting and being offered a chip at a West Memphis, Arkansas distribution center have been viewed globally.

Our team pored through a 21-page FDA report that detailed more than 2,300 live rodents were captured at the facility from March to September of 2021.

Just recently more than a thousand dead rodents were discovered.

The FDA issued a warning about possibly contaminated products and the stores closed more than a week ago.