MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, although the federal holiday will be recognized Monday and Memphis-area events start Saturday the 18th.

As many may or may not be aware, this year’s Juneteenth celebration is now a federal holiday. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

With Juneteenth being declared as a federal holiday in June 2021, this makes it the 12th permanent federal holiday. The last federal holiday added to the registry was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday in 1983.

In honor of Juneteenth, Memphis will be celebrating this year at the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District. Events, music, speakers, and vendors will be available Saturday and Sunday (June 18 and 19) from 10 am to 10 pm.

June 19, 1865 is significant because when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX he announced the end of slavery and the Civil War. While Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, many enslaved people were not informed of their freedom until years later.

According to Congressional Records, Texans celebrated the first Juneteenth in 1866 with community-centric events including parades, cookouts, prayer, musical performances, as well as historical and cultural presentations.

Over the years, local traditions have provided ways for members of the community to commemorate this historic day as they see fit. The state of Tennessee does not consider Juneteenth a state holiday as legislation to codify it stalled in this year’s State Assembly.