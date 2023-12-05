Appears like every other street light is out along the newly reopened Riverside Drive. And some of the lights that are on…blink annoyingly. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/oWibQpXFur — Sara Van Aernum (@WREGSara) December 5, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis streetlights have been replaced with brighter, more efficient LEDs this year. But you may have noticed a problem.

Many of those lights seem to be flashing like disco lights, or not coming on at all, leaving some streets in the dark.

Tuesday, MLGW CEO Doug McGowen explained the problem to city council in response to questions from council members.

At any given time, there are about 1,600 streetlights — out of a total of 109,000 in the city — that may be out. The new LED streetlights are actually improving that problem, McGowen says, and he thinks we should end this year with fewer lights out.

But the new LED lights are sensitive to voltage problems. When they detect a change in voltage, they flash, or they turn off. When that happens, crews have to redo the line that supplies power to the lights.

McGowen said MLGW has identified 1,500 of the 69,000 new LED lights that have a voltage issue that needs to be corrected. He hopes to have them fixed by the end of the year.

Teams are out repairing those right now, he said.