MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a lot on the line in the case of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused in the murder of Memphis native and basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

In what the judge called unusual, at least one juror asked not to hold court on Sunday. The judge agreed, but court is set to be back in session Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Things will wait, at least for another day when 12 men and women will decide the consequences of a crime nearly 12 years after it was committed in July 2010.

Billy Ray Turner is facing the possibility of life behind bars for the killing of Wright. Wright’s ex-wife Sherra is already serving a 30 year sentence for facilitation of murder, a Class A felony that she pled guilty to in 2019. A jury of his peers will soon decide the fate of Billy Ray Turner, a man who detectives argue conspired with Sherra.

Turner is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Before dismissing the jurors Saturday, Judge Lee Coffee went over, line by line, 31 page making up the final jury instructions.

“Any verdict you reach in the jury room, whether guilty or not guilty must be unanimous,” he said.

Click here to read more on the Billy Ray Turner trial.

The 51-year-old defendant was hanging on to every word as the judge detailed the jury’s roles and responsibilities.

“I think there are 19 possible verdicts you can reach in this case,” Judge Coffee said. “Probably early Monday afternoon you will be deliberating on this case.”

Closing arguments could be made tomorrow if the defense team and prosecutors decide to do so. WREG will be inside the courtroom bringing you the latest as it happens.

The case will also be live on WREG’s website.