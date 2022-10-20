Events

The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at theTiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More.

Support the arts art this Saturday at this year’s River Arts Fest. Over 150 artists — local and national will have their work on display at what is now considered the largest artist market and urban festival in the Mid-South. The event will feature live artist demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages. More.

The 12th annual Cooper-Young Beerfest is taking place this Saturday. Each year, the Copper-Young Community Association hosts the event to raise money in efforts to keep their neighborhood clean, safe and welcoming. The festival features nearly 40 breweries. More.

To celebrate Memphis Music Month, this month’s Trolley Night will feature a live concert at Slider Inn. The free event starts at 5 p.m. and will feature local artists Raneem Imam and Marqué. The first 100 guests who are over 21 will receive a complimentary beverage. More.

Live Performances

Chicago – Thursday, 5 p.m. at Radians Amphitheater | More

Kevin Hart – Friday, 7 p.m. at the FedExForum | More

Tennessee Shakespeare – Sunday, 4 p.m. at Overton Park Shell | More

Reoccurring Halloween Fun

It’s that time of the year again. Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags to enjoy Memphis Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo. The event includes over 15 different attractions and will be on select nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31. More

For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More

Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screenings at 2:30 will be family-friendly and a scarier movie will be played at 6:30 p.m. More

Oktoberfest will be every Saturday and Sunday in October at the Memphis Zoo. Guests can see all of their favorite animals while enjoying beer from their favorite local breweries. More

Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches: