COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will not be coming to Collierville after all.

The town of Collierville requested withdrawal of the Whataburger development on Tuesday.

Back in July of 2021, the fast-food restaurant announced it would open five restaurants across the Mid-South within the next two years.

Locations include two in Southaven and one each in Memphis, Cordova and Collierville.

The Collierville location was set to be at 1088 West Poplar Avenue besides Chick-Fil-A.

The other locations are still set to open later this year.