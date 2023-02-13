MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger is expanding in Memphis. The popular fast food chain along with a hotel and townhomes could be coming soon to Midtown.

Final site plans for the Union Station development were filed on Feb. 9 with the Shelby County Office of Planning and Development.

Union Station plans to build a hotel and townhomes at 1925 Union Avenue at Barksdale, the site of a former Memphis Police station that closed in 2020. The city of Memphis sold the site to developers after City Council reviewed several proposals.

According to site plan documents and a letter of intent from developers, a Whataburger restaurant is planned along Union Avenue on the east side of the site, in front of the planned hotel. The restaurant has not yet confirmed a Midtown location.

The popular burger chain began opening new locations in the Memphis area in the past year, after an absence of several years. New locations have opened in DeSoto County and in Cordova.

Developer Sam Patel’s company is ready to proceed with site development for Union Station, according to a letter sent to county officials.

WREG has reached out to Whataburger for comment, but they have not responded yet.