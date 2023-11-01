MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest meeting about the living conditions at Memphis Towers ended in chaos Wednesday as a representative for the property manager was chased from an elevator by angry tenants.

Things got heated as residents of Hope Heights and Memphis Towers, both owned by Millennia, demanded answers from one of the company leaders.

It all went down as WREG Chief Consumer Investigator Zaneta Lowe was pressing Millennia executive Arthur Krauer about long standing problems at several Millennia run properties in Memphis.

As Krauer dodged our questions, residents from Hope Heights and Memphis Towers held the elevator to ask their own.

“What you running for? What you running for? What you running for,” said one of the tenants.

Krauer then stepped off the elevator and proceeded to walk down eleven flights of stairs where our crew and the tenants followed, but then Krauer was nowhere to be found.

The confrontation occurred after Millennia’s presentation at the monthly meeting of the Memphis Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board.

Residents from several Millennia run properties and a tenants’ union have been attending recent meetings to express their concerns about safety and security at the facilities. That continued Wednesday as residents encouraged the board to reconsider tax incentives it provides at the properties.

During the same meeting, Millennia Housing announced it plans to part ways with Serenity Towers, which houses elderly tenants, as it reduces its real estate portfolio across the country.