MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Housing Authority is still sorting out its Section 8 waitlist after opening it up for the first time in years.

Since closing its pre-application portal for the Housing Choice Voucher Program known as Section 8, the Memphis Housing Authority says it’s receiving calls daily from those wanting to know their status.

Cheiktha Dowers who directs the Housing Choice Voucher program says the process should be completed in two to three weeks.

“We’re in the midst of the post review and validation process and that entails reviewing our application for critical data points and removing potential duplicates,” Dowers said.

And from there, families chosen in the digital lottery will be notified.

“We will be selecting 10,000 families from the pre-applications we receive and as of last Friday we received more than 26,000,” Dowers said.

Its a number she expects to go up after the vetting process.

In 2017, the agency received over 30,000 applicants. About 1,500 applicants remain on the list.

This year, the program is budgeted to help 8,500 families with rent.

“When we opened our waiting list in 2017. It took us five years to get to where we are today. Now we’re accepting fewer applications and we anticipate it taking two to three years,” Dowers said.

A woman who didn’t want to be identifed came to the MHA office Thursday seeking help.

“I been on their almost 10 years and I still ain’t got a call back,” she said. “It’ll help me a whole lot. I got five babies.

“In Memphis alone the rents have quadrupled almost they are increasing significantly and families are struggling until this resource is available,” Dowers said.

With new vouchers available from HUD, Dowers says MHA will start pulling people from the 2022 waiting list this summer.

But for those who don’t make the list, there are not a lot of resources available.

“For the families that receive the regret letter, unfortunately there are not many resources,” Dowers said. “We try to refer the families to services we know such as MIFA and our community partner for Community Alliance for the homeless.”

Dowers says it’s important to keep your email address up to date to be notified when the time comes.