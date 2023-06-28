MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As summer temperatures continue to climb across the country and in the Mid-South, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have some tips to prevent hot car deaths and keep your children safe.

Since 1998, more than 900 children across the United States have died from heatstroke. According to the NHTSA, about 40 children die every year from heatstroke because they were left in a car.

“Families get into a routine during the school year and summer activities can really shake things up for most of us,” said Jennifer Taylor, manager of Injury Prevention at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Mid-South. “When we experience a shift in daily responsibilities or schedules, grabbing a sleeping child from the backseat or making a plan for children during an errand run can unfortunately fall from the mental checklist.”

Experts at Le Bonheur say the inside of vehicles can get 19 degrees hotter in 10 minutes, even if it’s not a hot day.

Here are some tips to keep your child safe:

Always check the back seat before locking your car.

before locking your car. Keep your car locked – The NHTSA says 25% of hot car deaths are caused by children getting into unattended vehicles.

– The NHTSA says 25% of hot car deaths are caused by children getting into unattended vehicles. Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a few minutes.

in a car, even for a few minutes. Create reminders by putting something in the back of the car next to your child, like a purse, cell phone, or something needed at your destination.

The NHTSA says you see a child alone in a car, check if they are okay and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately.

For additional tips and resources, visit lebonheur.org/safekids or the NHTSA website.