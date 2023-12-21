MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Johnathan Bady, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday, was wanted on multiple warrants out of Memphis and Germantown for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman just days before his death.

WREG has been piecing this story together using multiple releases and warrants from across the county.

Germantown Police stated they were looking for Bady in connection to an ongoing domestic situation. They stated he fired shots near a home on Riverdale Road Tuesday, then came back early Thursday morning and opened fire again, this time striking a woman in her arm.

Germantown Police sent out Johnathan Bady’s picture early Thursday morning, warning the public he was “armed” and “has made threats against law enforcement.”

WREG Investigators also uncovered Bady was wanted for a harassment charge. The warrant was issued Monday.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police posted a City Watch for him, stating he was “diagnosed with a mental illness which requires medication.” MPD cancelled the city watch this morning.

A neighbor says she’s pretty sure she has seen Bady before.

“I didn’t hear gunshots, but I did hear the ambulance in the middle of the night,” she said. “I truly believe I saw that man looking at holiday lights down the road in the middle of the night. It’s very, very scary.”

WREG went to Bady’s Cordova address listed on the warrant. No one was home, but we saw two deputies in the area.

The TBI says it will review evidence, and talk to everyone involved and then hand over its findings to the district attorney’s office, though there is no word on how long that will take.

Typically, it takes a few months before that happens.

“At this time, TBI agents are working to independently investigate the series of events leading to this shooting,” said TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister.

Shelby County Sheriff’s office says they tried to pull over Bady, who was wanted on multiple warrants Thursday morning, leading to a crash and him opening fire. Deputies say they shot back, striking and killing him.

They say no deputies were injured. The sheriff’s office tells WREG they were placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation.

A WREG viewer captured the aftermath on video of a deputy chase around 8 a.m. You can see a delivery van rammed into the side of New Allen road, feet away from the car that hit it, crushed into a pole and still smoking.

“According to reports from the scene, the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon, resulting in three deputies returning fire and fatally wounding the individual,” said McAlister.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy requested that TBI investigate Thursday, and ultimately, his office will look at the findings to determine whether there was any criminal wrongdoing.

The delivery truck driver is doing okay, and the woman shot Thursday morning on Riverdale Road is in non-critical condition.