MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may think your vehicle is safe because it’s not a Kia or an Infiniti, but according to the Memphis Police Department, there are more than 30 types of cars being targeted by thieves.

From the beginning of the year to May 10, a total of 5,390 cars have been stolen in the city. That is a drastic difference from last year, as only 2,294 thefts were reported in 2022.

With the sudden increase in auto theft, one might wonder what cars are the most and least likely to be taken.

This year alone, Hyundais and Kias have made up nearly 40% of the thefts. MPD sas 1,097 Hyundais have been stolen; Kias don’t trail too far behind, with 1,091 being taken.

According to The Hill, Hyundai and Kia automakers have agreed to pay roughly $200 million to settle a class-action lawsuit after the car companies saw a rise in thefts.

Following those two makes are Infinits, which have been taken 801 times, and Nissans, stolen 647 times.

Together, those four makes attribute to over 65% of auto thefts in Memphis.

The rest of the top ten vehicles most likely to be targeted include Dodge, Chevrolet, Ford, General Motors, Hondas and Toyotas.

While some of these models may seem like no-brainers, many more are still on thieves’ radar. Reports from MPD show that 63 Chryslers, 53 Jeeps, 35 Mercedes-Benzs, 33 Cadillacs, and 26 Buicks were taken in the past few months.

Other models stolen included Rams, Lexus’, Audis, BMWs, Acuras and Mazdas.

These vehicles were on the lower end of the list:

Mitsubishi, 9

Pontiac, 9

Volkswagen, 9

Mercury, 7

Subaru, 7

Lincoln, 6

Jaguar, 5

Land Rover, 4

Maserati. 4

Saturn, 4

Hummer, 3