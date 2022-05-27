MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions are expected to travel for this Memorial Day Weekend. AAA predicts nearly 40 million people will hit the road over the next few days, despite the rise in gas prices.

As thousands of Tennesseans prepare to travel for the holiday weekend, some will opt to stay home due to the impact of inflation.

“I’m a single mom, work full time and it hurts,” said Jessica Wiley. “It definitely impacts your way of life.”

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.59. Memphians are paying about 20 cents less.

AAA says these prices are historically high.

“We’re expected to see the most expensive gas prices ever recorded for Memorial Day,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper.

Despite drivers having to pay more at the pump this Memorial Day weekend, AAA does not expect it to impact travelers too much, given that things are beginning to return to a sense of normalcy.

“People have been cooped up at home really for the last two years, so we’re really seeing right now that people are the most comfortable that they have been with the idea of traveling,” Cooper said.

AAA is forecasting more than 800,000 Tennesseans will travel more than 50 miles from home, the large majority by car.

AAA came up with four tips to help deal with higher travel prices:

Book early: Airfares and hotel prices generally rise as travel date gets closer.

Be flexible: consider traveling during off-peak season.

Determine if it’s cheaper to drive or fly.

Look into signing up for loyalty programs and memberships as ways to save money.

The estimated nearly 40 million people expected to travel is an 8.3% increase from last year’s numbers.

