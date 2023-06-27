MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s say you’re driving during a power outage. You come to an intersection with a stop light, but the light is out. Or it’s flashing red, or yellow.

What should you do? It’s a situation many drivers in the Memphis area have faced recently.

If you come to a stop light and the light is not operating, you must come to a complete stop, according to Tennessee law. Don’t blow through the intersection! Treat it as a four-way stop. Proceed only when it’s your turn. If you reach the intersection at the same time as someone else, yield to the driver on the right.

Here’s the actual code: “The driver of any vehicle approaching an intersection that is controlled by a traffic-control signal that is inoperative because of mechanical failure or accident shall come to a full and complete stop at the intersection, and may proceed with due caution when it is safe to do so; provided, that if two (2) or more vehicles enter such an intersection from different directions at approximately the same time, after having come to full and complete stops, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.”

If the light is flashing red, this is a “stop signal.” Treat it like a stop sign. Stop at the intersection and go only when other cars who reached the intersection before you have gone and the intersection is clear.

If the light is flashing yellow, this is the “caution signal.” You don’t have to come to a stop, but slow down and use caution. Drivers going the other direction may have flashing red signals. Or they may not have any idea how to handle the light.

If you’re in Memphis and need to report a traffic light that is not operating or malfunctioning, call the city at 901-528-2811 or make a report to 311.