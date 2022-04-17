MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When severe weather hits do you know what to do to keep yourself and your family out of harm’s way? It can be life saving not only having a weather safety plan in place, but knowing it.

For some, Spring is the perfect time of year. Fun festivals, soaking up some rays can lead to a spring in your step. Unfortunately this is also severe weather season, for this part of the country. It’s something Arkansans know all too well.

An Osceola native still rattled from Mother Nature rattling her home Friday didn’t want to be identified, but she wanted to share how quickly a weather system can change.

“It started off really silent and it was a normal rain storm,” she said. “It’s like everything got quiet and then everything just started hitting. It sounded like, um….like gunshots actually.”

In this case, it was Mother Nature firing hailstones, some the size of golf balls. This led her to shelter in place and wait out the storm.

“It was a whole bunch of hail hitting and we heard train sounds, it was just very loud… It was very different from the regular storm we had,” she said.

Flooding and hail damage was left in the wake of Friday’s storm. Many are counting their blessings as they were concerned of tornadoes touching down.

But that was not the case here.

In fact, reports of tornadoes in Fulton, Sharp and Lawrence counties, located west of Osceola, were unable to be verified Friday. The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued a statement saying storm survey teams determined straight line winds and hail were instead the culprits for sustained damage.

Severe weather is unrelenting and can be unforgiving. This is why it’s so important to have a weather safety plan in place.

Here are some severe weather safety tips to keep you and your family prepared:

For a tornado warning:

GET IN – If you are outside, get inside. If you’re already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.

– If you are outside, get inside. If you’re already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible. GET DOWN – Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible.

– Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible. COVER UP – Flying and falling debris are a storm’s number one killer. Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets, etc to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.

For severe weather:

Go to the safest place in your home

Have a way of getting in touch with your family

Choose where to meet after the storm has passed