MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man caught inside a Nutbush house Wednesday afternoon told them he broke in to take a shower.

MPD said officers were called to the 1600 block of Ozan Street regarding a possible prowler. When they arrived, they noticed a broken window on the back of the house and fresh muddy footprints inside the window leading toward a hallway.

1600 block of Ozan Street (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said after they yelled inside the home, a man they have dealt with before came to the window and said, “I’m sorry, I just wanted to take a shower.” He also told them a contractor was doing work on the home and had allowed him to shower several times before.

Officers went into the bathroom and saw the shower was wet, confirming the man did take a shower. Police said they also found some methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and multiple burglary tools.

Chris Henely, 27, was taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools. The officers were not able to contact the owner of the house.

Neighbors said crews have been renovating the house for three to four months. There are building materials on the sidewalk and curb in front of the home.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, didn’t recognize Henley from his picture, but he said he was not surprised to hear someone had broken into the home.

“He was probably bad off on drugs and needed to clean up,” he said.

He said there is a big drug problem in the neighborhood, and he is trying to move out.

Henley is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.