MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in downtown Memphis had a lot to be thankful for during Westy’s annual Thanksgiving Meal.

Michael DeBel, who received a meal, is extremely grateful. “Next year I’ll be 70. That’s what I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for life.”

He says he’s also thankful for the free meal he received at Westy’s Restaurant and Bar located in downtown Memphis on Thanksgiving morning. “Makes me feel good because I’m already great, but it makes me feel good to see that people can go somewhere and have a good meal.”

For nearly two decades, volunteers with Westy’s, Lindenwood Christian Church, and Operation BBQ Relief have gathered to serve Thanksgiving meals to the community.

John Wheeler is with the Operation BBQ Relief. “That’s just what we do. This is Thanksgiving, I have a 16-year-old kid. We come on Christmas, too and that’s all she knows.”

The church served green beans, corn, potatoes, and more. All of the food was donated, and all of this food is being served for free.

“People are going to eat good today about two pounds a piece,” said Wheeler.

Volunteers worked through the night to prepare the meal that would feed more than a thousand people. Many even came back for seconds.

Organizers say they were prepared to serve more than 1,200 people.