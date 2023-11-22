MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While families and friends count their blessings over a traditional Thanksgiving meal, countless volunteers will serve up food for the homeless in our community.

Dallas Minner got psyched up Wednesday for what’s sure to be a long Thanksgiving eve.

“Tonight, we’re going to be cutting four hundred fifty pounds of potatoes, fifty pounds of onions, possibly some cabbage, plan on feeding about 12 hundred people tomorrow,” Minner said.

Minner’s home church, Lindenwood Christian, is partnering with Westy’s bar and restaurant downtown to serve free hot meals to the homeless on Thanksgiving.

The number is expected to far exceed 1,200 meals this year. That’s why it takes a U-Haul van to carry just some of what’s needed.

Minner said there will be a slight departure this year from the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“This year’s chicken. We work in what’s donated to us, and one of our Operation Bar-b-Q teams members, right now, is one the way to Nashville to pick up chicken that was donated,” Minner said.

Jake Shorr, the owner of Westy’s, said he and Lindenwood Christian Church have teamed up in this Turkey Day labor of love for nearly twenty years.

“I always lose track, but I think this is our seventeenth or eighteenth year, and who knew what would happen,” he said.

Shorr said he estimates the partnership, which provides meals at both Thanksgiving and Christmas, has served more than 40,000 homeless people through the years. They even continued serving meals during the COVID pandemic.

“Our rule is if you’re hungry, we’ll feed you,” Shorr said. “If you’re going to be homeless, Memphis is a good place to be homeless. There are many groups of people, many churches, many shelters.”

Volunteers are encouraged to help feed the homeless Thursday morning at Westy’s on North Main in the Pinch District. If you would like to help out, show up around 6:30 a.m. and be prepared to stay until around 2 p.m.