MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson, Tenn. violent fugitive was captured Thursday at the Texas-Mexico border after an investigation by U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Jeraldo Ascencio Pacheco, 23, of Crockett County, Tenn. was wanted by the Jackson Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery.

On April 14, Jackson Police responded to a call at Camelia Trace Apartments where a male and female were shot during a violent incident.

Investigators determined that Jeraldo Pacheco was the suspect responsible for the crime. On April 19, warrants were issued for Pacheco’s arrest.

According to reports, JPD requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Pacheco.

U.S. Marshals partnered with CBP once it was determined that Pacheco fled the United States.

U.S Marshals say that Pacheco was arrested at the Laredo, Texas Port of Entry by CBP Officers around 7 a.m. while attempting to enter back into the United States from Mexico.

He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office in Laredo. He will remain in the Webb County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Tennessee to face charges, reports say.