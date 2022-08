Mrs. Leola Porter with West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon (Courtesy: The City of West Memphis via Facebook)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday.

Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon.

In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great Depression, and a global pandemic.

In her honor, Mayor McClendon declared August 15, 2022, as Mrs. Leola Porter Day.