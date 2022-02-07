MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You’ve heard of a four day work week, but what about a four day school week? Several districts are turning to it as a new way of teaching students and now West Memphis is looking at the approach.

West Memphis School Superintendent Jon Collins said there are reasons to take a look.

“The exploration of this model will provide a very positive school culture. And what I mean by that is it gives it gives everybody a four day work week with extended hours. Through the instructional day, we would operate on 450 minutes per day versus 360 now,” said Collins.

Right now, school runs from 8am to 2:50 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. The new times would be 7:50 a.m. to 4 and 4:19 p.m.

The school week would be Tuesday through Friday. There is a plan to offer kids options during that off day, like at the Boys and Girls club.

“We’re still putting together that we would provide site centers at our campuses as well as their campus would be available and open during the work day on Monday so that there would be some tutoring intervention, enrichment activity opportunities,” said Superintendent Collins.

The district said most teachers and staff support the idea and it helps in recruiting new teachers. Now, they’re taking the idea to parents and the public.

The Superintendent said community input will be crucial as they continue to explore this plan, which is why they have held community meetings at schools all across town.

“A decision has not been made. Right now we’re in the exploration process,” Collins said.

The school board could vote on the plan in March. If approved, the new school week would start in the next school year.

One community meeting about the four day school week is scheduled for Monday at West Memphis High School from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be five more meetings this week. Parents can attend the meetings on-site or virtually at the links below:

