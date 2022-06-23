MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As school safety continues to be a major concern, a Mid-South school district has voted in a new policy some feel might protect students.

On Thursday, the West Memphis School District announced all K-12 students will be required to wear clear backpacks.

Some community members agree with the decision saying it will cut down on the chance for gun violence while others say this move is a waste of time.

There are a few exceptions with students being able to bring band and athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags. However, the district said they are subject to search and wanding. Now, this new policy will go into effect this upcoming school year.

Those with loved ones who work and attend schools in the district are sharing their reactions.

“You see all the shooting going on.. you never know what they are carrying in their backpacks it needs to be clear,” Andrew Johnson, a community member said.

“It’s like gun crazy now. It’s like the wild wild west. That is not going to help at all. They are going to be able to get the guns. They are going to wait [until] a basketball game or some extracurricular activity,” Lee Watkins said, a community member.