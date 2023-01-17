MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis citizens are voicing their concerns following the recent rise in crime.

This past weekend, the body of Catherin Jackson, a West Memphis woman who survived a brutal carjacking eight years ago, was found in a burning car in a ditch.

“We’re trying to figure out what happened. I don’t know if she got shot in the car or if she got burned in her car. That ain’t the only crime happening in West Memphis,” said Tommy Davis of West Memphis.

Another incident involved a 15-year-old boy being shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on January 6. “I’m really concerned about the crime in my community,” said Marvin Cox, West Memphis resident. “It could have hit close to my home.”

WREG wanted to find out if crime is on the rise in West Memphis this year. The most recent numbers on the police department’s website are from 2019. The Violent Crime report showed eight homicides that year and 59 aggravated assaults.

According to the website OnlyInYourState.com, FBI stats indicate West Memphis, Arkansas is the fifth most dangerous city behind cities such as Little Rock and Helena-West Helena.

Still, people who live here say they just want to feel safe. “To the community in West Memphis and all over the world, we’ve got to come together and really try to fight this thing because, as I see it, it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” said Cox.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClenon says the community must take a stand against crime no matter who it involves.

“The city of West Memphis has seen a remarkable reduction in criminal activity. We are committed to continuing this trend through more Community Engagement Initiatives that directly target troubled youth who are more likely to commit crimes if not addressed at an early age.”

The mayor also shared additional information about the West Memphis Crime Rates:

Crime Rates:

Year Violent Crime Property Crime

2018 298 755

2019 229 777

2020 237 644

2021 321 636

2022 263 532

• Violent Crime – 2018 – 2019 – Down 23.00%

• Violent Crime – 2018 – 2020 – Down 20.00%

• Violent Crime – 2018 – 2021 – UP 8.00%

• Violent Crime – 2018 – 2022 – Down 12.00%

• Violent Crime – 2021 – 2022 – Down 18.00%

• Property Crime – 2018 – 2019 – UP 3.00%

• Property Crime – 2018 – 2020 – Down 15.00%

• Property Crime – 2018 – 2021 – Down 16.00%

• Property Crime – 2018 – 2022 – Down 30. 00%

• Property Crime – 2021 – 2022 – Down 16.00%

Total Year-to-Date Crime Rate – Down 17.00%