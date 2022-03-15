WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis authorities are looking for a young man they say was last seen on March 12.



Jeremy Boyland Jr., 19, was last seen around 11 p.m. in Cordova, Tennessee, officials in West Memphis said Tuesday. They say he was reported missing by family in Arkansas.

Boyland was a University of Memphis football player, but left the team in December. The Tigers’ 2021 online roster lists him as a freshman from Bartlett High School.

“Our thoughts are with Jeremy Boyland and his family during this time. He has not been part of our program since December. We hope for his safe return to his family,” the University of Memphis said in a statement.



Boyland is 6’2″ and 238 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a navy blue hoodie.



He was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima with tinted windows with the license plate TN – BDN 9051.