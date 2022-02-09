WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– West Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help with finding who’s responsible for a homicide.

West Memphis Police were on traffic stop Tuesday night in the area of Ingram Boulevard and the interstate service road when they heard gunfire nearby.

Other officers converged on the area and were flagged down by a person telling them someone had been shot at a home in the 1800 block of McCauley Drive.

Police found Darvelle Gatewood unresponsive inside the home with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Dispite life saving measures, he died on the scene.

Ironically, Gatewood’s murder comes on the same day Lieutenant Colonel Robbin Campbell was sworn in as the new Police Chief of West Memphis.

A man who lives in the area said Chief Campbell has a big challenge ahead of him.

“To be honest with you, I just hope he do all that he can do, but there’s only so much the police department going to be able to do,” he said.

West Memphis Police urge you to call (870)-732-7554 if you have any information that can help find who shot Darvelle Gatewood.