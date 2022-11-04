WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.”

There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled.

“The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of domestic violence-related homicides in the past three weeks, all of which involve women of this community being the victims,” said West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell, Jr.

Nineteen-year-old Jakeya Hampton, 28-year-old Christian Hammock, and 55-year-old Donna Christley are all victims whose deaths sparked community outrage.

They are the catalyst for this attack on crime made up of city, county, state, and federal agencies, going after what’s called the “drivers” of violent crimes.

“Whether it is gun violence, domestic violence, criminal organizations, or narcotics trafficking,” Campbell said.

“Operation Save Our Sisters” will connect victims of domestic violence with victims’ advocacy teams and identify candidates for random welfare checks.

Christle Hampton, the mother of slain Jakeya Hampton, was at Friday’s announcement and says she’s glad serious steps are being taken but knows it’s too late for her daughter.

“She was an angel. She was a very sweet, loving girl,” Christle said. “She just had a boyfriend. I guess he just couldn’t take it that she was trying to separate herself from the situation and he took her life.”

She feels she can best serve her daughter’s memory by offering support for women in abusive relationships.

“I mean, call me. If I have to get out of my bed at 1 a.m. to come help you, that’s what my calling is at this point,” Christle said. “That’s what I’m willing to do.”

Campbell announced that Lorenzo Allen of Memphis, wanted for the murder of Donna Christley, is still at large.

Police on both sides of the river, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, are looking for Allen, who is believed to still be in Memphis.