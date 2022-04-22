MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase Friday morning took police from West Memphis, Arkansas into Memphis before the driver crashed.

West Memphis officials said police attempted to stop a speeding driver during a saturation operation. The driver of that vehicle sped off, intentionally ramming two West Memphis police vehicles, they said.

Officers pursued the vehicle across the Interstate 55 bridge. It crashed at I-55 near I-240.

A male and female were inside the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle also contained drugs, stolen guns and copper.

This breaking news will be updated.