WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis.

Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m.

It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the center lane and hit a Lincoln Towncar, police said.

The wreck killed Leo Johnson, 68, the driver of the Towncar. The other men were taken to Regional One.