MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night, police in West Memphis, Arkansas said.

West Memphis Police responded to the intersection of East Barton Avenue and Ingram Boulevard for a shots fired call just before 11.

They found Samuel Johnson of West Memphis on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds. EMS crews tried to stabilize him for transport to Baptist Crittenden Hospital but he did not survive, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.