WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man died after a shooting Friday night, police said.

Officers responded at 10:21 p.m. to the 600 block of South Redding, where they found a man who had been shot one time.

The victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Orlando Ingram of West Memphis, was taken to Regional One hospital in Memphis, where he died.

No arrests have been made, and West Memphis Police say they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 870-735-1210.