MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man died during a high-speed chase on I-40 Friday evening.

According to Arkansas State Police, the Marion Police Department initiated a pursuit and requested assistance from Arkansas State Police after Demarcus Clark, 32, of West Memphis, fled from a traffic stop.

A trooper executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to stop the fleeing suspect at the 283-mile marker on I-40 East. Clark died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Authorities said Clark was driving recklessly at over 120 mph.

Immediately after the TVI, Clark’s vehicle collided with another trooper’s vehicle, injuring a sergeant, who was treated and released from a local hospital.

Traffic on I-40 East was disrupted for more than 3 hours.

“As ASP Troopers, we take our duty to protect the public seriously,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement. Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families.”

Arkansas State Police said the incident remains under investigation.