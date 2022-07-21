MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in 40 years, the city of West Memphis is getting a new housing development.

Big River Landing West on East Tyler Avenue will eventually be home to 60 new homes, retail and outdoor space.

It’s part of the city’s effort to revitalize the East Broadway communities. Developers have torn down over 120 homes, trailers, apartments, and dilapidated businesses as part of a strategy to revive the area.

Mayor Marco McClendon says the development will make the american dream a reality for families.

The ground breaking for the project is Thursday.