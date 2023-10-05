MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chase that reportedly began in West Memphis, Arkansas, ended in a crash on I-240 in Memphis.

According to West Memphis Police, on Thursday evening, officers began pursuing two suspects who were involved in a shooting in West Memphis. The shooting reportedly happened at a home on South 14th Street on Wednesday.

West Memphis Police say the suspects crashed on I-240 near Millbranch Road. Two people were reportedly taken into custody.

There is no information on whether anyone was injured.