WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials.

More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit.

Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the Other Fund.

According to the report, the City of West Memphis did make the proper changes to correct the problem. The audit did not note any unaccounted-for or missing money.

Mayor Marco McClendon admits mistakes were made but says there are now checks and balances in place to prevent the issue from happening again.

“Our reason is that the man that was managing our money died and in the middle of that process we had to put up an accountant for our financial records and try to fix some issues. She did make some mistakes in placing in certain categories and not the right ones,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.

Since the audit, Mayor McClendon says he has appointed members to an Internal Audit Committee.