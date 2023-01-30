MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police.

WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false.

The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile from Memphis, was charged in Shelby County Juvenile Court with charges related to terroristic threats, Collierville Police said.

“We received a notice from the school that there was a potential threat,” Lorie Walker, a concerned parent told us. “I have nothing but the highest praise for the school and the church.”

The calls were directed at both the middle school and The Goddard School, a preschool facility, police said.

Students were sent to Collierville Baptist Church for safety Monday morning. Police said that the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called in and took the lead in the investigation.

After they received word it was safe, students were then able to resume their day.

Collierville Schools issued the following statement:

Earlier this morning, West Collierville Middle School received a phone call threatening harm to the school. Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are on campus and recommended an evacuation of the building. All students and staff are safe.

Law enforcement has informed us that their sweep of the building should be completed within the hour. Once complete, students and staff will return to West Collierville Middle School to resume our instructional day.