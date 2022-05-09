MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on first-degree murder after being accused of shooting and killing a Wendy’s employee in December, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 on New Covington Pike. The customer, Joshua Moore, was at the drive-thru window when he was told to pull forward and his food would be brought to him.

Photo surveillance of Moore entering Wendy’s restaurant

Moore, 35, then went inside of the restaurant and began arguing with employee Terrance Edwards.

Investigators said Moore then walked out of the restaurant and waited outside in his car. When Edwards walked outside, Moore approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him in his torso and left thigh, according to the press release.

Edwards was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Moore was identified by several witnesses and developed as a suspect after a CrimeStoppers tip.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.