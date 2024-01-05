MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Wells Fargo bank was robbed in Cordova on Germantown Parkway Friday evening, according to Memphis Police.

At 4:45 p.m., MPD responded to a robbery of a business call at 1365 North Germantown Parkway at Wells Fargo.

Officers say the suspect was described as a man with dreads wearing a mask, a dark blue hoodie, and blue pants.

At this time, it is unclear how much was stolen and if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.