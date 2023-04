MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in Southeast Memphis on Friday.

According to Memphis Police, at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at Wells Fargo Bank located at 3611 Hacks Cross Rd.

An armored truck guard was robbed while putting money into the ATM and an unknown amount of money was taken, police say.

This is still an ongoing investigation.