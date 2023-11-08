MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire officials in Crockett County responded to a large brush fire at the Tennessee Safari Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said three fire departments were initially called to respond to a grass fire at the safari park just before noon. However, all departments in the county were requested to respond due to the dry conditions and gusty winds.

TDOT, Forestry, the Crockett County Rescue Squad, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol along with Gibson, Haywood, and Dyer counties were also called in to assist.

The sheriff’s department said the flames were spread across approximately 40 acres and no animals were hurt during the incident.

The Tennessee Safari Park said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the fire was caused by a welding spark that “got out of hand and caught a pasture away from the safari park on fire.”

In the post, they also thanked officials for their quick response.

Highway 412 was closed while crews worked to contain the fire but it has since reopened.