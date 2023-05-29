MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent Memorial Day weekend for the city of Memphis, with 15 people getting shot and one dying as a result, according to Memphis Police.

Saturday

One injured in McLemore Ave. shooting

A little before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East McLemore Avenue. A male victim was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Woman and teen left critical following shooting in Southeast Memphis

A woman and a teen were shot in Southeast Memphis on Saturday night. According to Memphis Police, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Winchester Road, where a 24-year-old woman was shot. Investigators later determined a 15-year-old went to the fire station at 3305 Mendenhall Road.

2-year-old critically injured after Raleigh shooting

A 2-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in Raleigh Saturday night. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of Deer Creek Road at 10:25 p.m. Police say the child arrived at St. Francis Hospital before being transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Man injured in Midtown shooting, suspect on the run

A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Midtown Saturday night. Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of East Parkway South at 11:55 p.m. The 47-year-old victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect was a man wearing a red mask.

Sunday

Southwest Memphis shooting leaves four men injured

Four men were injured following a shooting in Southwest Memphis early Sunday morning. The shooting was in the 400 block of Deerskin Drive at 1 a.m. The four victims were between the ages of 21 and 23. Two were in critical condition; two were in non-critical condition.

Man dead, one hurt after Memphis gas station shooting

One person died, and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a Memphis gas station early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Danny Thomas and Poplar at 3:22 a.m.

Man flags down police after being shot

At 6:20 pm, officers were flagged down by a victim who had been shot. The 30-year-old victim was in the area of Cherry and Winchester when he was struck. He was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

2 men injured after Frayser shooting

A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Pamela Drive. Officers found two male victims. One was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. The other was taken to Methodist in non-critical condition.

Shooting leaves man in critical condition

One man is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night. At around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Faxon and Ayers. The 25-year-old victim wasn’t on the scene but was taken to Regional One.

Anyone with any information regarding any of these shootings is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.