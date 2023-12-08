MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stormy Saturday is on tap for the Memphis area and plenty of eyes are on the skies and the forecast.

With the threat of strong storms, storm drains are also getting a look. When they are packed with leaves, a quick, heavy rain can send some areas flooding.

Just 16 days before Christmas, parades are also in gear.

On this windy Friday, Dr. Telisa Franklin is pulling out the signs for the Bluff City Christmas Parade in Hickory Hill.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday until they heard about the weather.

“It’s so many concerns for us to have so many amazing children, participants, sponsors and just big gear like our stage and all the staging we have to put on a really festive parade for the Hickory Hill community. And the weather will have so much to do with success of it,” said Franklin.

The Hickory Hill parade is now moving to Sunday, Dec. 17.

“Instead of just saying we are gonna cancel it and do it for next year, it’s like we got to make this work. Got to make it work,” she said.

Germantown’s Holiday Parade slated for this Saturday has now been moved to Sunday, Dec. 10, based on the weather forecast.

Santa and his snow will have to wait too. Overton Square’s “Santa and Snow” event has moved to Sunday.

Plans for weekend events are changing all over Memphis to keep everyone safe and dry.

“We don’t know if limbs are coming down. We don’t know if wires are gonna be on the road and safety is number one,” said Franklin.

WREG Weather Experts will be on top of all the changing weather conditions this weekend.