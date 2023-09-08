It’s finally Friday — are you ready for the weekend?

There are so many things to get out and do this weekend around the Memphis area. Here is your weekend roundup:

► Friday is Salute Our Military Day and First Responders Day at the Delta Fair. Anyone who falls in those categories will get free admission all day. The last day for the fair is Sunday.

► “Hey, Soul Sister” — want to experience some “Drops of Jupiter” in your hair tonight? Train is live in concert Friday night at the Botanic Garden.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $95. The show begins at 8 with gates opening at 6. This is the last of the Live At the Garden summer series.

► This weekend is the 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic. Tailgaiting is happening all day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, the Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic starts at 8 a.m. The Classic parade along Park Avenue starts at 9. The Battle of the Bands is at Whitehaven High School at 11, and the game between Tennessee State University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is at 6 p.m.

► Saturday is also the 50th annual Germantown Festival from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Germantown Civic Club complex on Poplar Pike. The festival also runs noon until 6 on Sunday. Admission is free.