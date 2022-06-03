MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local families impacted by gun violence are raising awareness about the issue over the next few days through the Wear Orange Weekend.

Participants are asked to wear orange clothing June 3-5 to honor the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.

One such mom is Stacie Payne. She became an advocate after losing her 19-year-old son Cameron to gun violence.

Cameron Selmon was killed in 2015 while visiting the campus of Tennessee State University.

Payne is part of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, just one of the organizations asking people to “Wear Orange” to remember victims and honor survivors of gun violence.

Wear Orange Weekend runs Friday through Sunday and there are several virtual events.