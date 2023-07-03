MILLINGTON, Tenn. — For some residents still without power since severe weather initially hit the Mid-South more than a week ago, their issues worsened after a second round of storms blew through Sunday night.

It’s a work zone at the home of Tracie Goodwin off Royal Mews Drive in Millington as crews try to remove a 150-year-old, 85-foot oak tree that fell during last Sunday’s storm.

Jones Tree Service has been working on the removal for three days and expects the whole process to take about a week.

“It’s very slow going, very dangerous,” said Danny Jones with Jones Tree Service. “A tree with this magnitude and this size, laying on a house, it’s just totally different than if you’re starting to take a tree down.”

Compounding the issue of the fallen tree crushing the entire back of Goodwin’s home and three vehicles, her family has now been without power for more than a week.

“We need help. We’re working on eight days,” Goodwin said. “Half of the neighborhood came back Tuesday, or maybe Wednesday, and the rest of us have been without.”

She said they briefly got the lights back on Sunday but when another round of severe weather hit, they were once again in the dark.

“A lot of prayer, we have a lot of family support, people that have offered to help,” Goodwin said. “We’re thankful to God that nobody in our family was hurt. Nobody in our neighborhood was hurt.”

Her family is also thankful for MLGW crews working to get power restored. We asked MLGW about Goodwin’s outage, and a spokesperson said, “Customers who have been without power since the June 25 storm remain a top priority, and crews are working all over the service area.