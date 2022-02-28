MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what seems like forever since she last saw her fur baby, Megan McCoy is not losing hope that she will find her beloved show dog Oakley.

“It’s been kind of a rollercoaster since,” McCoy said. “I have hired a private investigator.”

Through her investigator, McCoy has been tracking the suspects she believes stole her car last Halloween. Memphis Police located the car two days later. According to an affidavit, detectives found fingerprints matching Demarcus Humphrey who has a history of car theft.

“His fingerprints were found on the driver side passenger of my car, so we know he was in my car at some point,” McCoy said.

Humphrey and several other alleged gang members were recently arrested for crimes across the city.

McCoy was leaving a dog show in Missouri heading home to Georgia when she and a friend made a pitstop at Chipotle in the Ridgeway Trace shopping center on Poplar.

“We literally just stopped for food, and our lives changed completely,” McCoy said.

After ten minutes, they came back to find her vehicle and two cocker spaniels, Ruby and Oakley, along with her friend’s four-year-old Belgian Tervuren named Kiwi missing.

McCoy said Ruby and Kiwi were dumped downtown and recovered, but two-year-old Oakley, who is microchipped, is still out there.

“I believe Oakley is in somebody’s possession,” McCoy said. “I don’t believe that she is at large.”

McCoy says she won’t stop until she finds her fur baby.

“We don’t really want trouble with anyone far as the law goes,” she said. “We just want our dog back. She’s our family.”

McCoy is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Oakley.