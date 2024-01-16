MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite temperatures continuing to drop and the roads remaining covered with snow, some businesses have decided to stay open.

Retailers such as Walmart and grocery stores like Kroger are still open.

WREG crews watched as numerous people left the Kroger on Union Avenue in Midtown with shopping carts full of groceries.

A Walmart spokesperson says the Supercenter on Raleigh Lagrange, the Sam’s Club on Winchester, and their distribution center on Miac Cove are the only locations that are closed.

Momma’s Bar in South Memphis is also one of the few restaurants still taking orders.

“We got to provide for them. They’re hungry too,” said Adrienne Lacina, the general manager. “We all want to work, and we love this little place.”

Austin Holliday traveled from Florida and was on the hunt for food. Holliday says he wasn’t having much luck finding anything since many locations are closed due to the weather.

“Searched a lot of places, but nobody was answering the phone, but this place answered the phone with open arms,” Holliday said.

Lacina said the restaurant will remain open as long as it’s safe for employees to travel.

WREG has also reached out to Kroger and is still waiting to hear back.