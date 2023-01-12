MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, January 16, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events and activities.

For the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was killed on April 4th of, 1968, it’s a significant day that’ll be filled with reflection, speeches, live music and opportunities for people to serve their communities.

Dr. Noelle Trent, a public historian, says King Day is the National Civil Rights Museum’s largest public event of the year.

“Here at the museum, we have close to 600 volunteers that will be helping us be effective throughout the day. Our partner, the MId-South Food Bank, is back and will be helping us collect non-perishable goods,” said Trent.

Inside the museum, different exhibits will be on display, including a new photographic exhibition by award-winning photographer Cornell Watson called “Tarred Healing.”

Trent says, “The takeaway is for people to reflect on how Confederate culture is so prevalent on our college campuses and maybe to think about some of the subtle ways we see these kinds of issues pop up in our lives.”

The “All-Day Celebration” at the National Civil Rights Museum will be free Monday. The museum will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., featuring live entertainment and children’s activities to honor Dr. King.

Other events planned for MLK day include:

The Martin Luther King Junior Day Celebration Game at FedExForum

The Race For Reconciliation at AutoZone Park

Volunteer Memphis’ 20-23 MLK Days of Service

The MLK Unity 5K Run/Walk on Snowden Grove in Southaven

“We hope that with King Day, people just don’t celebrate the man but really think about his philosophy, his ideology and even his theology– what aspects of those they want to incorporate into their own lives,” said Trent.

