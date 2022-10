MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A water main break has shut down parts of Poplar Avenue.

Poplar is currently closed in both directions from East High School to Tilman.

🚨Poplar Ave is BLOCKED in both directions in front of East High School due to water main break. pic.twitter.com/zQGCsOSDmk — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 10, 2022

Water supply in both the residential and business areas is being shut off. MLGW says they plan to fix the problem within the next day.